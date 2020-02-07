Pet of the Week: Georgia

This week’s Pet of the Week is a playful Domestic short-haired cat named Georgia.

Georgia is a 4-year-old cat that loves to play, cuddle and eat treats! She’s a big purr puss who knows how to have fun!

The Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter is hosting an adoption event on Sunday, February 9 from 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Hamden Petco.

For more information on our Pet of the Week, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.