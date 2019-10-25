Pet of the Week: Ginger

(WTNH)– This week’s Pet of the Week is an adorable Shepard mix named Ginger.

This sweet 1-year-old girl is a lovable cutie wanting to be your favorite cuddler! If she were a dessert, we think she would be ginger snaps!

For more information on Ginger, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

