Pet of the Week: Gotti

Pet of the Week
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hi, my name is Gotti! I may be part of the American Bully ‘Gottiline,’ which would explain my bulldog appearance: my well-sprung chest, round eyes, and stocky build.

They say I’m a gentle giant, but basically, I’m just a big 8-year-old old sweetheart! I’d be so happy with my humans, walking in the park, lounging on the couch, playing, or being funny. I just can’t ever get enough family time!

I love treats, back rubs, affection, and I get along well with other dogs too. You could say I’ll be the ideal loyal family companion.

