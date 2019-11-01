Pet of the Week: Gus

This week’s Pet of the Week is a handsome Domestic short-haired cat named Gus.

Gus is a 10-year-old Senior Pet that likes to sit on laps! For this sweet cat, head rubbing is his favorite.

For more information on Powder, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.