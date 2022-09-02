(WTNH) – This week’s pet of the week is a beautiful lady named Gypsy!

Gypsy is a lovely and unique one-and-a-half-year-old cat who has a Tortoiseshell/Tabby coat pattern. She says that this makes her something special: the Torbie.

In Gypsy’s case, however, the soft creamy hues in her fur and the chocolate stripes complement her emerald eyes and speak to the mystical nature of her name. Mystical indeed, Gypsy is described as shy and independent.

But don’t underestimate her, she’s always eager for treats from her human friends!

She’s said that she’ll gladly leave her nomadic, feline ways behind for a life of calm and comfort, surrounded by a forever family and friends.

Gypsy is currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Interested pet adoptees can call 203-946-8110.

To see other animals up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.