NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is an orange long-haired cat named Hawkeye.

Hawkeye, named after Hawkeye Pierce on M*A*S*H*, is only a year old. He’s described as very sweet and friendly, and he loves treats and socializing.

Due to his long hair, he’ll need daily grooming.

Hawkeye is available at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Interested in giving Hawkeye a fur-ever home? Call (203) 946-8110 and see other animals up for adoption at the shelter’s website.