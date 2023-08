EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We celebrated International Cat Day earlier this week. Let’s keep it going and give Helen a little love!

Helen is a 5-year-old tabby who was surrendered after her owner passed away.

She is very sweet and does well with other cats.

Helen is blind, so she uses her strong sense of smell to help guide her. She’ll need a little patience while she adjusts to a new home.

Helen is available at the East Haven Animal Shelter. Check them out on Facebook.