NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a 10-month-old orange, flashy coated Tabby named Hobbes.

While Hobbes is not a tiger like his namesake in the popular cartoon ‘Calvin and Hobbes,’ he is known to have a lot of jungle in his personality.

He has an independent attitude, but also loves being playful and having fun. Now, he just needs a perfect partner for adventures.

Hobbes. Photo courtesy New Haven Animal Shelter

On a side note: he is especially partial to tuna and salmon in all forms.

Hobbes is looking for his fur-ever home and is currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Interested pet adoptees can call 203-946-8110.

To see other animals up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.