Pet of the Week: Hobbes

This week’s Pet of the Week is Hobbes!

He’s a 2-year-old tabby with a sunny-orange coat with beautiful markings. Hobbes is known to have a unique spirit and is playfully spunky and charming, much like famous orange tabbies like Garfield and Morris.

Hobbes is looking forward to the day he finds a forever home.

Hobbes is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving him a ‘furever’ home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.

