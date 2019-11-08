Pet of the Week: Honey

This week’s Pet of the Week is a super sweet American Pit Bull Terrier named Honey.

This adorable 8-year-old girl is a friendly dog who believes loves is ageless. If she were a dessert, she would be caramel because she’s just that sweet!

For more information on Honey, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

