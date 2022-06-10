Hugo

Meet Hugo! Photo courtesy of Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – This week’s pet of the week is an extremely good boy, Hugo!

Hugo, also known by his friends as ‘Gentle Giant’, is an energetic, savvy American Pitbull Terrier. He’s five years old, and while he knows a good deal about his dog world, he’s looking to learn some new tricks.

His tuxedo patterned coat is always ready for a formal affair, but Hugo generally prefers exploring the grass, and occasionally rolling around in the shelter’s play yard.

The backyard is where Hugo really lets his animated character shine through, and it’s also where he hopes to find new friends and a new home.

Hugo is looking for his forever family and is currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in adopting him can call 203-946-8110.

To see other cats and dogs up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.