NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – This week’s pet of the week is an energetic dog named Island!

Island’s name is inspired by her sunny and smiley nature. She is a 3-year-old American Pitbull Terrier who has a genuine love of life. This is especially true whenever she’s exploring the doggie play area or taking long walks on a cool summer night with her human companions.

Island’s dream is to be taken to her forever home!