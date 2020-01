This week’s Pet of the Week is a gorgeous American Pit bull Terrier named Ivy.

Ivy is a celebrity dog because she’s going to compete in the Dog Bowl this Saturday! This 10-year-old pupper loves to be petted as much as possible and is looking forward to her forever home.

For more information on our Pet of the Week, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.