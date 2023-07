NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Our Pets of the Week are two baseball greats — Jackie Robinson and Babe Ruth!

Jackie and Babe | Photo courtesy The Animal Haven

These adorable boys are looking for their forever homes. According to their foster family, they are snuggle bugs! They are great with other cats, dogs, and kids.

Jackie and Babe are up for adoption at The Animal Haven in North Haven. Interested in adopting them or other kittens looking for a home?

Check them out on Facebook or on their website.