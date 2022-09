NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is an adult short haired cat named Jason.

Jason, a black cat with a brushy tail and green eyes, is described as very gentle and sweet-natured.

Jason. Photo courtesy New Haven Animal Shelter

He is a participant in the shelter’s Cat Pawsitive training program and already sits up on command!

Jason. Photo courtesy New Haven Animal Shelter

Jason is currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Interested pet adoptees can call 203-946-8110.

To see other animals up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.