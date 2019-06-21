Pet of the Week: Jocelyn

(WTNH) - This week's Pet of the Week is a cuddly Staffordshire Terrier named Jocelyn.

Some would say that this super sweet 5-year-old girl is a couch potato! Jocelyn is looking for love for the summer solstice and beyond. She also has a dry eye condition but it's not difficult to treat.

HUGS!!!! Who is looking for a hugger who likes to watch TV?? Jocelyn is a lovable couch potato, looking for her forever family. This sweet girl is up for adoption @fotnhas 🐕 @WTNH #PetOfTheWeek pic.twitter.com/oaa2eCXmQd — Ashley Baylor (@Ash_Baylor) June 20, 2019

For more information on Jocelyn, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you're interested in another animal you saw on News 8's Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they've already been adopted, or if they might still be available.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.