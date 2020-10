(WTNH)– This week’s Pet of the Week is an adorable Chihuahua named Jonah.

The loveable white Chihuahua is about two-years-old and loves going on walks, taking treats and being held by people he knows.

Like the other Jonah with the big fish, the most important thing about this pup is that he’s ready to get a second chance at finding a home!

Jonah is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving her a furever home can call (203) 946-8110.