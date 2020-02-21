Pet of the Week: Juju

This week’s Pet of the Week is the friendly Juju!

Juju is an 8-year-old clever and friendly girl who knows how to follow commands. She’s also a treat lover! Be sure to hide them well, or else she’ll find them!

It’s #NationalLoveYourPetDay and JuJu would LOVE to be YOUR pet! This sweet, sweet girl is looking for a loving family that keeps the house stocked with delicious treats! JuJu is up for adoption at @fotnhas @WTNH #PetOfTheWeek 🐕 pic.twitter.com/GaVEgqwo8F — Ashley Baylor (@Ash_Baylor) February 20, 2020

For more information on our Pet of the Week, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

