Pet of the Week: Juju

This week’s Pet of the Week is the friendly Juju!

Juju is an 8-year-old clever and friendly girl who knows how to follow commands. She’s also a treat lover! Be sure to hide them well, or else she’ll find them!

For more information on our Pet of the Week, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.

