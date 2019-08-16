Pet of the Week: Juna

(WTNH)– This week’s Pet of the Week is the Staffordshire Terrier Juna!

Juna is a handsome 6-year-old boy who is ready to party, but also considered to be a perfect gentlemen!

Give Juna a peanut butter treat and a cool floor for his belly and you have one happy pup! This lovable, handsome boy is up for adoption @fotnhas 🐕 @WTNH #PetOfTheWeek pic.twitter.com/kGI7UVkBrv — Ashley Baylor (@Ash_Baylor) August 15, 2019

For more information on Juna, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

The Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter will be at an adoption event scheduled for Sunday, August 18th from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday at Broadway Island in New Haven.