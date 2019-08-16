Breaking News
2 injured after car crashes into creek in East Haven

Pet of the Week: Juna

Pet of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)– This week’s Pet of the Week is the Staffordshire Terrier Juna!

Juna is a handsome 6-year-old boy who is ready to party, but also considered to be a perfect gentlemen!

For more information on Juna, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.

The Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter will be at an adoption event scheduled for Sunday, August 18th from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday at Broadway Island in New Haven.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss