Pet of the Week: Juneau

This week’s Pet of the Week is a handsome Domestic short-haired cat named Juneau.

Juneau is a 6-years-old boy that’s calm and is looking for his new forever home! Juneau has beautiful green eyes and a cute pink nose!

For more information on our Pet of the Week, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

