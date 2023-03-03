BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a 9-month-old love-a-bull pitbull mix named Junior.

Junior loves to run and play with other dogs at the shelter. While he’s a medium energy pup, he can be calm and gentle too. He can be a bit of a scaredy cat around cats, however.

Junior | Photo courtesy Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter

After a nice hike, Junior enjoys a good cuddle.

Junior is currently up for adoption at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford.

Interested in adopting Junior? Reach out to the shelter at (203) 315-4125 and see other animals up for adoption here.