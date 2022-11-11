Pet of the Week: Junior!

(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a handsome man named Junior!

Junior usually means “the younger one,” but as you can see from his photos, Junior’s black and white coat has a youthful glow.

At one and a half years old, sure, he can get a bit rambunctious or mischievous at times. But Junior is a happy-go-lucky guy at heart, spirited, and a friendly dog.

All he wants is to tag along on your adventures with you and experience what life has to offer!

Junior is looking for his fur-ever home. Interested in adopting Junior? He’s currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter.

Call (203) 946-8110 and see other animals up for adoption at the shelter’s website.