NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – This week’s pet of the week is a charming feline with a passion for sports. Meet Katie!

Photo courtesy New Haven Animal Shelter

Inquisitive and friendly, Katie loves to show off her shiny black coat and twinkling green eyes in pursuit of a treat from her friends! She is just one year old and hopes to grow up to be “as winning in the feline world as she is in the sports world.”

Katie plans to win over all sports lovers as she is named after Olympic gold medalist swimmer, Katie Ledecky. While Ledecky is considered one of the greatest Olympians of all time, friends of Katie consider her to be one of the sweetest cats of all time.

Photo courtesy New Haven Animal Shelter

Katie is looking for her forever “home team” and is currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in adopting Katie can call 203-946-8110.

To see other cats and dogs up for adoption, visit the shelters website.