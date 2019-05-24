Pet of the Week: Kaylee

(WTNH) - This week's Pet of the Week is a very sweet Chihuahua/Pug named Kaylee.

This charming 8-year-old girl likes to go for walks and has a special issue with her heart. A heart murmur might shorten Kaylee's life but she is ready for a loving home for as long as she has to live.

I LOOOOVE this little peanut!! Sweet Kaylee would be the perfect pup for your family or for someone who wants a lap dog. She loves attention and shakes in excitement when she gets a treat! I hope she goes to a very loving home! Kaylee is up for adoption @fotnhas 🐕 @WTNH pic.twitter.com/bgXStKLdyT — Ashley Baylor (@Ash_Baylor) May 23, 2019

For more information on Kaylee, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

