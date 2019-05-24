Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week: Kaylee

Posted: May 24, 2019 05:29 AM EDT

(WTNH) - This week's Pet of the Week is a very sweet Chihuahua/Pug named Kaylee. 

This charming 8-year-old girl likes to go for walks and has a special issue with her heart. A heart murmur might shorten Kaylee's life but she is ready for a loving home for as long as she has to live. 

For more information on Kaylee, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you're interested in another animal you saw on News 8's Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they've already been adopted, or if they might still be available.

