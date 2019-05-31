Update: Pet of the Week, Kiddo finds ‘forever home’

(WTNH) — Update: Kiddo found his ‘forever home’ on August 24th, 2019 when a former volunteer at the animal shelter adopted him.

Kiddo’s new mom used to be a volunteer at the shelter before she had to move away to California, but kept Kiddo in her thoughts. She was finally able to return to the shelter Saturday to make Kiddo a part of her family permanently.

Guess who just went home? Our boy KIDDO finally found his new family! His new mom used to be a volunteer with us before… Posted by Friends of the New Haven Animal Shelter on Saturday, August 24, 2019

This week’s Pet of the Week is a friendly American Pit Bull Terrier named Kiddo.

This charming 10-year-old boy is a presence! He is so distinguished and his face is very unique. Kiddo is super friendly, walks well and sits for treats! He may be older but he is definitely wiser.

For more information on Kiddo, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

