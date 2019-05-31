Pet of the Week

Pet of the Week: Kiddo

Posted: May 31, 2019

Updated: May 31, 2019 06:40 AM EDT

(WTNH) - This week's Pet of the Week is a friendly American Pit Bull Terrier named Kiddo. 

This charming 10-year-old boy is a presence! He is so distinguished and his face is very unique. Kiddo is super friendly, walks well and sits for treats! He may be older but he is definitely wiser. 

For more information on Kiddo, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you're interested in another animal you saw on News 8's Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they've already been adopted, or if they might still be available.

