Pet of the Week: Kiddo

(WTNH) - This week's Pet of the Week is a friendly American Pit Bull Terrier named Kiddo.

This charming 10-year-old boy is a presence! He is so distinguished and his face is very unique. Kiddo is super friendly, walks well and sits for treats! He may be older but he is definitely wiser.

Weather watchers 👀 Kiddo and I were looking for some breaks in these pesky clouds.. @fotnhas pic.twitter.com/mu3Pcgh0Rh — Ashley Baylor (@Ash_Baylor) May 30, 2019

For more information on Kiddo, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

