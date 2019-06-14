Pet of the Week: Kiki

This week’s Pet of the Week is a playful Domestic Short Haired Bengal cat named Kiki.

Kiki is a friendly and spirited 1-year-old girl with unique paws that are very hand-like. Kiki has a real potential for being a lap cat with the right person!

For more information on Kiki, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.

