Pet of the Week: Kiki

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 05:58 AM EDT

(WTNH) - This week's Pet of the Week is a playful Domestic Short Haired Bengal cat named Kiki. 

Kiki is a friendly and spirited 1-year-old girl with unique paws that are very hand-like. Kiki has a real potential for being a lap cat with the right person!

For more information on Kiki, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

