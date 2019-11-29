Pet of the Week: Kinky Boots

This week’s Pet of the Week is a beautiful Domestic short-haired cat named Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots is a 6-month-old girl that’s quite lively! For this sweet cat, a fun time is always a good time!

For more information on our Pet of the Week, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.

