Pet of the Week: Kittie

NEW HAVEN (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is Kittie.

Credit: Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter

Kittie is a uniquely marked, chocolate and white tiger cat.

This 2-year-old feline likes to independently explore on cat trees and play with Birdie toys.

Kittie needs a home with experienced cat owners that can give her all of their attention.

She is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving her a furever home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.