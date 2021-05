This week’s Pet of the Week is Lady Proxima!

Lady is a 2-year-old tabby cat. She’s lady-like, bearing beautiful markings and a gentle demeanor.

Lady Proxima is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving her a ‘furever’ home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.