NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is the majestic one-year-old white cat named Lady.

While all cats have hypnotic eyes, Lady’s are a bit different, as they’re two different colors. Turkish folklore suggests that cats like Lady have one green eye as the lake and one eye blue as the sky.

Lady | Photo courtesy Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter

Lady is described by her shelter friends as playful, curious, and loving. While she wonders about being special, she remembers the Dr. Seuss saying: “Why fit in when you were born to stand out?”

Lady | Photo courtesy Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter

Interested in adopting Lady? She’s currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Call (203) 946-8110 and see other animals up for adoption at the shelter’s website.