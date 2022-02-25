(WTNH) – This week’s pet of the week is Laika a 5-year-old Siberian Husky. Laika has thick chocolate and white coat with one blue eye and one brown eye.

Even though Laika has a ‘rascally expression’ she is a quiet, charming, mild-mannered, and athletic girl.

Named after the first animal in space Laika is naturally curious, even though she has not traveled through the cosmos just yet.

Laika is waiting for a partner to make history with together.

Laika is up for adoption at the New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving Laika a ‘furever’ home can contact the shelter at 203-946-8110.

To see other animals up for adoption, you can visit the shelter’s website.