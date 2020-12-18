 

Pet of the Week: Layla

Layla (Credit: Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter)

NEW HAVEN (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is Layla.

She is a snow white Chihuahua, who is ready for winter.

Layla is 5 and can make friends easily.

Credit: Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter

She has a heart murmur; however, she was recently seen by a specialist who said she’s in good health and can lead a normal active life while on medication.

She is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving her a furever home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.

