NEW HAVEN (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is Lebowski, but he also goes by “The Dude.”

Credit: Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter

The nearly 2-year-old feline is a tad shy right now, but with patience, understanding and regular play sessions, he could become the purrfect pet.

He is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving him a furever home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.