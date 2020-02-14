Pet of the Week: Lexi

This week’s Pet of the Week is a sweet American Pit bull Terrier named Lexi.

Lexi is a 2-year-old beauty whose ready to be your Valentine on Feb. 14 and beyond! Lexi has lots of energy to play, especially with her favorite rope toy!

For more information on Powder, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.