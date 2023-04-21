BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a senior, petite Great Dane mix named Lila.

Lila | Photo courtesy Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter

Lila, who is about 9-years-old, could really use a loving home. She is deaf and recently had surgery for mammary cancer. The veterinarians say she has about one to two years left to live, so the shelter doesn’t want her to spend another day without an adoptive family.

She pairs well with other dogs, cats, and kids.

Lila | Photo courtesy Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter

Are you interested in adopting Lila and giving her a fur-ever home? She’s currently up for adoption at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford.

Reach out to the shelter on Facebook or call (203) 315-4125. Find other animals up for adoption at the shelter here.