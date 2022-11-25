Pet of the Week: Lilo!

(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a gorgeous guy named Lilo!
Lilo is a sleek, racy, lean, and muscular 3-year-old hound mix. He’s also equipped with acute sniffing powers, and an innate desire to be part of the pack.
Whether that pack is human or canine, he doesn’t care either way!
Lilo is spirited, sociable, spunky, and ready to entertain a crowd. His most important quest right now is looking for an active companion, someone to care for him, and love him forever.
Interested in adopting Lilo? He’s currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter.
Call (203) 946-8110 and see other animals up for adoption at the shelter’s website.