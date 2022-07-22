NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meet this week’s pet of the week, Lizzy!

Lizzy is a one-year-old American Pitbull Terrier at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Her friends say that she is good-natured, industrious, and lively.

This pup’s favorite activities include playing with rope toys and sitting for treats. Lizzy never passes up the chance for affection, with belly rubs being the way to her heart.

Lizzy is looking for an active companion that will fit her level of playfulness. She loves to swim and hopes her new abode comes with a pool!

Are you interested in giving Lizzy her forever home? She is currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Interested pet adoptees can call 203-946-8110.

To see other animals up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.