NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a silvery cream classic tabby named Lola.

Lola | Photo courtesy Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter

This green-eyed cutie takes after the song “Whatever Lola Wants, Lola Gets,” as she’s described as irresistible. The 1 and a half-year-old is looking for someone to give her their heart and soul — as well as a lap to cuddle in and some ankles to rub against.

Lola is in search for her fur-ever home and is currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter.

Lola | Photo courtesy Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter

Interested in adopting Lola? Call (203) 946-8110 and see other animals up for adoption at the shelter’s website.