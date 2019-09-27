Pet of the Week: Lucky Silvo

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is an adorable Domestic Medium Haired kitten named Lucky Silvo.

What can we say about about this super cute 12-week-old kitten? He’s a kitten so he’s very active and comes from a big family of 11! Seven of those kittens are available to be adopted so hurry to get one of the lucky seven!

For more information on Lucky Silvo, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

