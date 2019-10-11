Pet of the Week: Lucy

This week’s Pet of the Week is a beautiful Tortoiseshell cat named Lucy.

Lucy is 3-years-old and a super sweet and social girl! She loves to play and run. She’s also quite the talker!

For more information on Lucy, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

The shelter will be present at a meet and greet at Bear’s Smokehouse Barbecue in New Haven on October 13th from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.

