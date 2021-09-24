Pet of the Week: Luigi

by: WTNH staff

Posted:

(WTNH)– This week’s pet of the week is Luigi!

Luigi is a two-year-old male cat. He has a white coat with Siamese markings and crystal blue eyes.

Luigi is very playful, curious, and social. Luigi is seeking fame by being affectionate. He likes to be called “love bug” because he loves purring and giving whisker rubs.

Luigi has lived with other cats in the past and would love feline companions in his new forever home.

Luigi is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving him a ‘furever’ home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.

