Pet of the Week: Luna

(WTNH)– Did you know Thursday is Adopt A Shelter Pet Day?

Well take a look at this gorgeous girl! Luna, a young female yellow Lab/Hound mix, is our Pet of the Week. She is a avid runner, training for her first marathon.

Okay, she’s not really training for a marathon, BUT she is an active girl who loves to run!

Luna is looking for a loving family who wants to explore and be active as well! And how can you not fall in love with those beautiful eyes?

Luna is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter, call 203-946-8110.