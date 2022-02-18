NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – This week’s pet of the week is Madra!

Madra is approximately three-years-old and is a ginger colored lad! Madra’s favorite color is green!

Madra is Gaelic for dog and he is the kind of dog who will always be at your side and eager to please you if you are his forever companion.

CREDIT: Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter

Madra is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving him a ‘furever’ home can call 203-946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.