Pet of the Week: Maggie!

(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is Maggie!

Maggie is a 12-year-old brown tabby patterned feline who has lived with other cats.

The name Maggie comes from the Greek word for pearl, and Maggie knows was very dear to someone’s heart before going to the shelter.

Her hope is to find some new cat friends soon in a furever home while bringing her special kind of joy to a new owner’s heart.

Maggi. Photo: New Haven Animal Shelter

Maggie is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving her a ‘furever’ home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website.