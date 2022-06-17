NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – This week’s pet of the week is Maisie!

Maisie means pearl, which is a good fit for me because of my dilute torbie coat color, and the staff at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter call me a beautiful jewel!

Maisie is one and a half years old and her favorite cat room activities are visiting the other cats and exploring. She also likes to play with her kibble and try new treats.

She is a bit shy and independent at times but is also loving and affectionate.

Maisie is looking for her forever home and is currently up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in adopting her can call 203-946-8110.

