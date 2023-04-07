NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Marco is our adorable Pet of the Week! He’s a 2-year-old lab mix with a beautiful reddish coat and curly tail.

Marco was found as a stray in rural North Carolina, where he spent 17 months at a shelter, spending 22 to 23 hours a day in a kennel.

He’s currently with a foster family, learning basic commands, how to play with toys, and how to show affection.

Marco loves sleeping in bed with his family but doesn’t mind his crate where he feels safe.

Since he’s getting to know people, he can be shy. He’s good with other dogs but would prefer a home with older kids.

Overall, he could use a patient, loving home full of toys and treats!

Marco is up for adoption at Happily Furever After Rescue. Check out their website or call (631) 935-3578.