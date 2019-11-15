Pet of the Week: Mary

(WTNH)– This week’s Pet of the Week is a beautiful domestic short-haired cat named Mary.

This 3-year-old girl has a touch of the exotic due to her Asian heritage. She is somewhat coquettish but does love having her head rubbed while you check out her eyes.

For more information on Mary, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

