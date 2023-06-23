NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Max is the most adorable Pet of the Week! He is a 12-week-old Catahoula mix. He is very eager to greet people with puppy kisses and the cutest tail wags.

Max loves being around his puppy friends and gets along well with cats. Since he is a puppy, he’s a very endearing explorer.

Max is working on house training and puppy manners—both are going well!

If you want to make Max part of your loving home, he’s up for adoption through Pack Leaders Rescue of Connecticut. They have an adoption event this Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Petsmart in Manchester.